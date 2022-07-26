KENOSHA—Brooke Tomaszewski Koprovic age 32, a resident of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Due to the power outage at Kemper Center a memorial SERVICE HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501 3rd, Ave.) Visitation with the family will take place in Founders Hall from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service.
We apologize for any inconvenience, as this was an
unforeseen circumstance.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667