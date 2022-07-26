 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brooke Tomaszewski Koprovic

  • 0
Brooke Tomaszewski Koprovic

KENOSHA—Brooke Tomaszewski Koprovic age 32, a resident of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Due to the power outage at Kemper Center a memorial SERVICE HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501 3rd, Ave.) Visitation with the family will take place in Founders Hall from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service.

We apologize for any inconvenience, as this was an

unforeseen circumstance.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

