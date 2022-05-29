Bruce J. Liss

April 1959—May 2022

HARTLAND—If you knew Bruce, you knew he was a fighter. Whether you knew him as a young man out having a good time, or a husband working long hours to provide for his family, or a fiercely protective father, you knew Bruce was a fighter.

If you knew him the way his family knew him, as a gentle grandfather, battling terminal cancer to spend every possible minute with his grandchildren, you knew Bruce was a fighter. His pancreatic surgeon called him “the toughest guy on the planet”. He wasn’t flashy and never complained. He didn’t talk a big game and didn’t care much for those who did.

The idea of spending money on his obituary would make him cringe. He was amusingly sarcastic, with a perfectly timed dry sense of humor and a gift for heckling. Bruce’s family was his first priority. He was intensely loyal to those he loved. He was generous, humble, and always seeking to be helpful to others.

On May 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family, Bruce was taken to be with his Heavenly Father. He is survived by his wife, Marlene Liss; his children: Gena, Samantha (Michael), Amanda (Jacob), and Wesley (Becca); his grandchildren: Boston, Everett, Henderson, and Baby Girl expected in August. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Celebration of Life will be held June 11, 2022 from 12:00-4:00 PM. Please e-mail: celebrationforbruceliss@gmail.com for more details.