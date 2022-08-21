1927-2022

KENOSHA—Burdett “Burt” Pettey, 94, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home.

Born in Wester, MA, on December 2, 1927, he was the son of Clayton and Sophie (Engelhart) Pettey.

Burt served in the US Navy from 1944-1948, then continued his services in the reserves from 1948-1952, and was honorably discharged.

On May 7, 1949, he married Lucille Cairo. They spent 73 loving years together.

Burt was employed at Nash/Chrysler Motors as a welder for 30 years. Afterwards, he continued to work for another 20 years at Jelco Bus Company.

Survivors include his wife, Lucille Pettey; four daughters: Cecelia Niccolai, Claudia (Paul) Dupuis, Cynthia (Butch) Krienke, and Patricia Wenberg; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and seven great great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Pauline Greidanus; two sons-in-law, Frank Niccolai and John Wenberg; and a grandson, Cyrus Niccolai.

Burt never met a person he didn’t like.

“10-4 Rodger and Out.”

Services were held privately.

