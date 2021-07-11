Jan. 4, 1936 — July 7, 2021
KENOSHA — Byron Eugene Biehn, age 85, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Born on January 4, 1936, he was the son of the late Howard and Stella (Drissel) Biehn.
On July 14, 1956, Byron was united in marriage to Kathleen Rosmann.
He was employed with Kenosha County Highway Department, retiring in 1996.
In Byron’s younger years, he enjoyed farming and tending to his apple orchard, making (and enjoying) hard cider. He taught his children how to garden, providing food for his family. He loved a good game of golf and playing Sheepshead and poker with family and friends. Byron and Kathy traveled throughout the United States. A man of few words, his quick wit and sense of humor brought laughter to many. Byron’s strong Catholic faith helped guide him through life’s many challenges.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Biehn; his children, Jerry Biehn, Donald (Sheila) Biehn, Maureen (Dennis) Minogue, Cynthia Biehn; his daughter-in-law, Dian Biehn; his grandchildren, Brian (Kim) Biehn, Lisa (Brandon) Littel, Katlin (Kellen) Rueter, Ashley (Tyler) Lange, Heather (Andrew) Ellington, Brittany Quinonez; Helena, Byron and Mathias Biehn; his great-grandchildren, Andrew, Faith and Sofia Biehn, Luke, Claire and Owen Littel, Landon, Lana and Lily Lange, Megdalina Elliott and Jayla Quinonez; his sister, Donna Etten; his sisters-in-law, Trudy Biehn and Ruth Rosmann; his brother-in-law, Bernard (Audrey) Rosmann.
In addition to his parents, Byron was preceded in death by his son, Byron; his brothers, Gerald and Marlin Biehn; his brothers-in-law, Robert and Kenneth Rosmann.
The family would like to thank all those who provided care for him this past year.
Funeral services honoring Byron’s life will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (Paris Township), 1501 172nd Avenue, Union Grove. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. A visitation for Byron will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
