Jan. 4, 1936 — July 7, 2021

KENOSHA — Byron Eugene Biehn, age 85, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Born on January 4, 1936, he was the son of the late Howard and Stella (Drissel) Biehn.

On July 14, 1956, Byron was united in marriage to Kathleen Rosmann.

He was employed with Kenosha County Highway Department, retiring in 1996.

In Byron’s younger years, he enjoyed farming and tending to his apple orchard, making (and enjoying) hard cider. He taught his children how to garden, providing food for his family. He loved a good game of golf and playing Sheepshead and poker with family and friends. Byron and Kathy traveled throughout the United States. A man of few words, his quick wit and sense of humor brought laughter to many. Byron’s strong Catholic faith helped guide him through life’s many challenges.