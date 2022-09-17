RACINE—Byron W. Bok, age 73, a resident of Racine, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall at 5:30 PM, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Friday in Founders Halll from 4:00 PM until the time of services.

Burial at the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be on Thursday October 6, 2022, at 2:00PM.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667