July 7, 1949—Sept. 13, 2022

Byron William Bok passed away on 9/13/22 at the age of 73.

Born on July 7th 1949 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late William and Betty Jane (Larsen) Bok.

Mr. Bok was a beloved art teacher of 25 years in the RUSD at Red Apple Elementary School. He was an accomplished artist and aficionado of many things including The Chicago Bears, NASCAR, Harley Davidson Motorcycles and GONZO Journalism. He was a friend, a father, a cousin, a nephew and a son. He loved many people and many things but none more so than the love of his life, ART.

He will be remembered for his infectious laughter, his unique sense of humor, his distinct fashion, and his insistence on living life exclusively on his own terms.

He is survived by his four children; four grandchildren; and leaves behind a legacy of children in whom he inspired and cultivated a lifetime appreciation of art as an educator. He is further survived by an Aunt, Gail Casey; and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday September 23rd, 2022, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall at 5:30 PM. (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Friday the 23rd in Founders Halll from 4:00 PM until the time of services.

Burial will be at the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday October 6th, 2022, at 2:00 PM.

