July 29, 1932 — Feb. 2, 2022

KENOSHA — C. “Dean” Gerlach, age 89, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Brookside Care Center.

Dean was born on July 29, 1932 to the late Clarence and Marie Gerlach. Siblings included James Gerlach, Bruce Gerlach and Shirley Johnson, all deceased.

On May 28, 1955, he married the love of his life and leaves behind, Kathleen (Kathy) Lois Boyd, married for nearly 67 years. Dean is also survived by five children, Karen (Barry) Bertollini, Kim (Steve) Salowitz, Leslie (Daryl) Merrill, Dean (Michelle) Gerlach, and Ryan (Liane) Gerlach, as well as sixteen grand and sixteen great-grandchildren. His daughter, Kristi Anne Gerlach preceded him in death in 1986.

Dean’s two great life joys were his family and golfing. A devoted family man, “Gramps” was full of laughter and fun. His happiest moments were when his family was gathered together. He was a passionate and talented golfer and enjoyed his times on the course with the guys. Dean served in the Navy. A talented diver, Dean was lauded for diving off ship to save a fellow shipmate who had fallen in. He was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. A plumber by trade, Dean was employed by Kaelber Plumbing, and a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 118.

Funeral services honoring Dean’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors to follow. A visitation for Dean will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions to St. Mary’s Lutheran Youth Group www.stmaryslutheran.org, Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church (Orlando, FL) www.spiritofjoy.org, or to Hospice Alliance www.hospicealliance.org would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice Alliance as well as Brookside Care Center for their compassionate care.

