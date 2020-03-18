Calvin C. Patty
Calvin C. Patty

Calvin C. Patty, age 95, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A full obituary and services will be announced at a later date.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

