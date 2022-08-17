Carl F. Levy

1939 – 2022

Carl Frank Levy, 83 years old, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022.

He was born February 7, 1939, in Kendall, WI, the son of the late William and Bessie (Filippona) Levy. He married the late Ione Janz who passed in 2002.

Carl was a member and usher at St. Mary Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and SIERRA Club. He was an amazing father and husband. He was a great card player and loved his Cadillac Escalade.

Survivors include his stepdaughters: Patricia Hendricks, Joan (Rick) Vanderhoof, and Sue (Gary) Norris; sister Georgia Kallies; longtime companion, Sharon Hamburg; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Carl was preceded in death by his son, John Pestka; brothers, Ed and Martin Levy; and brother-in-law Dan Kallies.

Visitation will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave., Kenosha, WI on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

