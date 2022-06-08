Sept. 15, 1927—June 4, 2022

RANDALL—Carl J. Ebneter, age 94, of Randall, WI, died June 4, 2022, at Aurora Hospital of Burlington. He was born on September 15, 1927, the son of the late Joseph and Arlene (Kubly) Ebneter.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a fighter pilot flying over one hundred missions in an F-80 fighter Jet. He then went on to be a pilot for United Airlines. On June 6, 1953, he was united in marriage to Florence Tobler who preceded him in death. Family, flying and fishing were his life. In earlier years he enjoyed woodworking, completing many projects for his home and family.

Survived by his two daughters: Carlene (Tim) Lois and Heidi (the late David) Horstmann; grandfather to: Jessica (Lyle) Buchberger, David (Bethany) Lois, Eric (Alison) Horstmann, Anastasia Horstmann and Andriy Nazarenko; great-grandfather to: Caleb, Andrew, Sophia Lois, and Arabella Buchberger; brother to: Marion Spoerry, the late Donald Ebneter, Gene Ebneter, the late David Ebneter and Daniel (Lori) Ebneter. Preceded in death by his brother-in-law Bob Spoerry and sister-in-law Bonnie Ebneter.

Funeral Services, Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Burial will follow at Mound Prairie Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of services. Memorials to Carlene Lois in care of Haase-Lockwood Funeral Homes, PO Box 310, Twin Lakes, WI which will the be forwarded to Orphans Future Ukraine. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.