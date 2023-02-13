April 30, 1961—Feb. 10, 2023

KENOSHA—Carl Kenneth Krome, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the age of 61.

Carl was born April 30, 1961, and spent his life in Kenosha. He was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan, worked at Kenosha Area Transit, and was a member of Kenosha Bible Church.

He is survived by his sisters: Sharon (Mike) Peters and Sandy (Jeff) Hub; nieces: Julie, Kristen (Matt), and Amy (John); nephews: Lon (Julie) and Jeff; and ten great-nieces and nephews; as well as many friends in the community. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Lorriane Krome; sister, Mary; nephews: Jason and Russell; and grandparents.

A celebration of Carl’s life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Safe Harbor Humane Society.