Carl Michael "Mike" Greco Jr.

Carl Michael "Mike" Greco Jr.

KENOSHA—Carl Michael “Mike” Greco Jr., age 53, a resident of Kenosha, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Carl Michael Greco Sr. and Carol (Angel) Greco of Florida.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be at the church on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 9:30 AM until the time of mass.

