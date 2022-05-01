Carl Michael "Mike" Greco Jr.

He was the son of the late Carl Michael Greco Sr. and Carol (Angel) Greco of Florida.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be at the church on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 9:30 AM until the time of mass.