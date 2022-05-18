 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carl Michael "Mike" Greco, Jr.

  • 0
Carl Michael "Mike" Greco, Jr.

KENOSHA—Carl Michael “Mike” Greco, Jr., age 53, a resident of Kenosha died Friday, April 22, 2022 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Carl Michael Greco, Sr. and Carol (Angel) Greco of FL.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be at the church on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 9:30 AM until the time of mass.

To view a complete obituary please visit our web site as well our Facebook page.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One week's worth of mental health days will increase productivity at work, according to study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert