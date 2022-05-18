KENOSHA—Carl Michael “Mike” Greco, Jr., age 53, a resident of Kenosha died Friday, April 22, 2022 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Carl Michael Greco, Sr. and Carol (Angel) Greco of FL.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be at the church on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 9:30 AM until the time of mass.
