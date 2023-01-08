Carmela Tarsitano

Sept. 18, 1931 - Jan. 5, 2023

KENOSHA - Carmela Tarsitano, age 91, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her home in Kenosha.

Born on September 18, 1931 in Rende, province of Cosenza, Calabria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Innocenza (Chiappetta) Bruno.

On April 7, 1951 she was united in marriage to Luigi Tarsitano in Rende, Italy. Shortly after marrying, they immigrated to the United States to start their family.

Carmela enjoyed making homemade Italian pasta, sauce and pastries, gardening, and crocheting.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rita Mantooth of Kenosha and Nancy Kujawa of Whitewater; her grandchildren, Angela (Keith), Jennifer (John), Rachael (Vince), Robert (Brittany), Russell (Kayla); her great-grandchildren, Krystal, Isabella, Evelynn, Summer, Caleb, Brently, Harleigh, Maya and Mack; her sister, Valentina Cessario of Rocky Hill, CT; her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carmela was preceded in death by her husband, Luigi; her great-grandson, Rocky Mantooth; her son, Frank Tarsitano; her sisters, Emilia Caira and Gilda Saltarelli; her brothers, Joseph and Domenic Bruno.

Funeral Services honoring Carmela's life will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Carmela will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please say a Mass for Carmela and/or make a donation to the Children's Wisconsin www.childrenswi.org.

