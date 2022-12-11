Caro Nau

On Friday, December 9, 2022, Caro Nau went to be with her loving husband Dale Nau in Heaven. Caro was born Caro Lina Carlysle Hughes and spent her early years in Ludowici, GA.

She started nursing school in Savannah, GA where she met, fell in love with, and married Dale J., a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force. The two married on March 1, 1955, in Ludowici, GA. The two returned to Dale's family farm in Salem, WI. The couple had four beautiful, amazing, loving, educated daughters. In addition to being a wife and mother, Caro cooked at Brighton Elementary School and coached volleyball. She was very active at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church taking part in choir, Ladies' Aid, and Dart Ball.

She will be dearly missed by daughters: Denise Nau of Newport, OR, Yvonne (Jack) Alexander of Brussels, WI, Roxanne (Brian) Link of Milwaukee, WI, Valerie Nau of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren: Cortney (Mike) Alexander-Doyle and Tyler (Megan) Alexander, Louis and Eliza Link, Jorgan (Erik) Hess and Tucker Pellicci; great-grandchildren: Spencer and Theodore Alexander and Finnegan Alexander-Doyle. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Caro is preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge Hughes and Carlysle Smith Moxley; her brother, Talmadge Hughes Jr. (Smitty); and her husband, Dale.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (7931 200th Ave., Bristol, WI 53104). There will be a visitation at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Caro will be laid to rest with her husband at Bristol - Paris Cemetery.

Caro spent time during her last years at Harbor Chase of Shorewood, Milwaukee Catholic Home, and Horizon's Lawlis Family Hospice. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff and aides who made Caro's life a little brighter every day.

