Carol B. Rancine

Aug. 30, 1950 - Sept. 1, 2022

KENOSHA - Carol B. Rancine, 72, of Kenosha, passed away pecefully, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

She was born on August 30, 1950 to the late Kenneth and Gloria (Kubik) Rancine in Chicago, IL. She was educated in Medinah, IL and received a Bachelor's Degree in Food Service at Westmar College in Le Mars, IA.

Carol was a House Manager for Lambs Farms for many years.

Carol was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Carol loved and cherished cats throughout her life.

Carol is survived by her brother, Keith (Patricia) Rancine of Crystal Lake, IL; her nephew, Brian Rancine; her niece, Elizabeth (Andy) Jenkins; great-niece, Olivia Rancine; and her great-nephews: Finn and Cole Jenkins.

Private Graveside services were held. Memorials would be appreciated to Kindred Kitties.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019–7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book