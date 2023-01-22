1946-2023

KENOSHA—Carol Barribeau, 76, of Kenosha passed away on January 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born on June 3, 1946, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Norman and Nettie (Langworthy) Knutson. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Carol married Patrick Barribeau on October 10, 1964, in Kenosha.

Carol was employed for nursing homes as a Nurse’s Aide for many years. Her hobbies included karate, sewing, reading but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Patrick (Merly) Barribeau of the Philippines, Robert Barribeau of Racine, Wayne (Amy) Barribeau of Kenosha, Sharon (Ron) Dulin of Kenosha; brothers: Darrel (Sandy) Knutson of NM, Stan (Amy) Knutson of San Francisco, CA; sister, Kristina (Patrick) Easter of MS; also included are her 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Eva and her brother, Paul.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3:00 PM-4:00 PM with memorial services to follow immediately at 4:00 PM.

