1934—2022

UNION GROVE—On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Carol I. Leonhardt, loving wife and mother of two daughters, passed away at the age of 87.

Carol was born October 13, 1934 in Kenosha, WI to Gus and Olga (Larsen) Whitefoot. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. On December 7, 1957 she married Lawrence Leonhardt. They raised two daughters, Jean and Joan.

Carol had a passion for landscaping her yard where she loved to feed and watch the birds. Their yard was like a picture out of a Home and Gardens magazine. She also spent 25 fun, memorable years with family and friends at their cottage on the lake in the north woods.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Gus; and her mother, Olga; brothers: Al, Jerry, Chuck; sisters: Evelyn and Cleo. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence of 65 years; daughters: Jean Kogutkiewicz (Scott) of Racine and Joan Perttula (Dave) of Salem; four grandchildren: Roy Allen, Lisa, Krista and CJ; six great- grandchildren: Ethan, JC, Julianna, Tessa, Blake and Levi; and sisters: Dorie and Barb.