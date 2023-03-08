March 24, 1943—March 5, 2023

Carol J. Kramer, age 79, passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 5, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Born on March 24, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Margaret (Zlabek) Christ. She attended local schools and received her School of Secretarial Studies Diploma from Spencerian College in 1962.

On September 21, 1963, she was united in marriage to Donald Kramer at Friedens Lutheran Church. Their union was blessed with 45 years of marriage. Carol was the most loving, faithful wife to her husband and cared for him through his illness for 22 years, until his passing in 2008.

Carol was a member of New Life Lutheran Church formerly Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society, Women on Snow Snowmobile Club and the Sno-Blazers Snowmobile Club.

Carol was the owner and operator of Mid States Tube/Christ Iron Works.

Carol enjoyed bowling, gambling in Las Vegas and going to craft fairs. She loved spending time at her cottage in Three Lakes, WI and buying many things she didn’t need from catalogs she received in the mail. Family was everything to Carol, she never missed her grandchildren’s activities and loved to go all out for family gatherings at Christmas time.

She was many things to many people, a daughter, loving wife and mother, a supportive sister, caring grandmother, a dear friend and kind neighbor. She will be dearly missed by her children, Brian (Tina) Kramer, Kurt (Dena) Kramer and Daniel (Tammy) Kramer; her seven grandchildren, Amber (Aric) Hicks, Kaylene (Justin) Kramer, Brianna, Zachary, Devon, Marlo and Kali Kramer; her sister, Doris Christ and her brother, Allen (Linda) Christ.

Funeral services honoring Carol’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at New Life Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Ave., Kenosha, WI. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Carol will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101