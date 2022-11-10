Carol L. Jansen

1938-2022

KENOSHA—Carol Jansen, 83, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022, at the Claridge House in Kenosha.

Carol was born on December 10, 1938, in WI, the daughter of the late Theodore and Amanda (Schmidt) Zuhlke. She was educated in the schools of Chilton.

Carol married James Jansen on December 10, 1966, in Kenosha. Carol was employed at Quaker Industries for many years, also working at First Student Bus Co. throughout the years.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha. Her hobbies included volunteering as a Sunday school teacher at Beach Point, spending time with her family and friends, but most of all singing; whether she was singing in a barbershop quartet for Sweet Adeline’s or professional singing for weddings, funerals or choir, as long as Carol could sing, she was happy.

Survivors include her husband, James Jansen of Kenosha; three sons: Jeff (Brenda), Jason, and Jamie Jansen all of Kenosha; along with many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews; as well as her countless friends at First Presbyterian Church, Beach Point, First Student, and Quaker Industries.

A memorial gathering will take place at Kenosha Funeral Services on Saturday November 12, 2022, from 9:00-11:00 AM, with memorial services to follow at 11:00 AM.

