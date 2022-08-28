Carol Woods

Carol (Mayer) Woods was born on the site of the Messer/Mayer Mill on May 8, 1932 to George and Martha Mayer of Richfield, WI. She was the last person born on that historical site.

Carol had three children: Terri, (deceased) Glenn and Kenneth, of Kenosha, WI.

She worked at Sears, Kenosha Memorial Hospital, American State Bank and Johnson Bank.

She and her husband Robert “Bob” Woods were married for 69 years, and were together since they met at age 14 at Hartford High School. They loved to travel, bowl and spend time with their children, daughter-in-law Kathryn, grandson Andrew, Vicki Garthwaite and sister-in-law Helen Haluzak.

Carol was a loyal Packer fan and life member of the Richfield Historical Society.

We wish to thank the caregivers of Right At Home, and everyone at Hospice Alliance House.

A private funeral service will be held.

