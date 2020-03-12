1942-2020

Carole A. Stoddard, 77, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Chicago, IL, on October 25, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Catherine (Stegmann) Villano. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Chicago.

On January 4, 1969, she married Thomas T. Stoddard in Chicago.

Carole dedicated her life to caring for her family. She loved BINGO and even ran the St. Eugene’s BINGO every Monday, for 20 years.

Surviving Carole are her three sons, Richard (Renee) Stoddard, Thomas (Lynn) Stoddard Jr., and James (Sharon) Stoddard; two grandchildren, Dylan and Emily; and three siblings, Bruce (Nancy) Villano, Russell (Sandi) Villano, and Michelle (Richard) Hernandez. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Villano.

Visitation will be held TONIGHT, Thursday, March 12th, at Proko Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory