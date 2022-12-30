 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carole Jean Schmidt

KENOSHA—Carole Jean Schmidt, age 77, a resident of Kenosha, died Wednesday December 28, 2022, at Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center in Milwaukee.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kenosha, Corner of 73rd Street and 39th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to either St. Jude’s Children Hospital or St. Mary’s Catholic Church would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

