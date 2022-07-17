1946-2022

KENOSHA—Carole Walker, 76 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 24, 1946, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late Peter and Hazel (Waldron) Domenk.

Carole attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. On December 23, 1972, she married James Walker in Kenosha, WI. Carole was employed at Honeywell for 17 years in their Human Resource Department as an Executive Assistant. She was a hospice volunteer for 9 years and also volunteered for Safe Harbor Humane Society. Carole enjoyed spending time crafting and gardening.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James; siblings: Leola (Bill) Coon of Arizona, and Terry Traina of Texas; mother-in-law, Laura Walker; sister-in-law, Judy Cantwell; nieces and nephew: Vicky (Brian) Smith, William (Ann) Coon Jr., and Liz (Chris) Mack. Carole is further survived by her great-nieces and nephews: Chad Cantwell, Sabrina (Jeremy) Graham, Craig (Kelly) Cantwell, Kristy (Kyle) Vavra, Maria (Brian) Martinez, Chris Cantwell, Paige Smith, Cian Cantwell, Carissa (Patrick) Hidder, Gus Coon, and William Coon III; several great-great-nieces and nephews; and cousins: Judy Waldron and Janet Elsinga.

In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her step-brother, Gene Beltz.

Services for Carole were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave. Kenosha, WI 53142 in Carole’s memory.

