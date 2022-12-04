April 15, 1934—Dec. 1, 2022

Carolina “Cal” Jordan, age 88, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Starkville, MS on April 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Johnnie and Connie (Cook) Jordan.

Cal shared 42 years with his beloved, Sallie Mae Jenkins. Sadly, she preceded him in death on February 17, 2009.

Cal was employed with Mississippi State University, Bryan Brothers Foods meat factory, and Ocean Spray for 32 years until his retirement in 2004.

He enjoyed driving to Illinois to buy lottery tickets and scratch offs, watching his favorite TV show COPS and getting Whoppers from Burger King.

Cal will be dearly missed by his children, Kelvin (Kim) and Ronnie (Trish) Jenkins; his stepchildren, Bill, Jeff, Lawrence, Donnell, and Arthur Lee Jenkins, Cellestine Gillespie, Debra Brantley, Betty Ann Taylor; his nephew, Marvin Smith; his grandchildren, Kelvin Jr., Kayla, Jaylyn and Trey Jenkins; his siblings, Johnnie Jordan Jr., Myra Tate and Callie Johnson, and a host of many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Carolina was preceded in death by his wife, Sallie Mae; his son, John Douglas; his stepsons, Melvin Jenkins, Henry “Jank” Jenkins; his siblings, Laura Chiles, Lue Jean Poe, Euretha Jackson, Lodie Brock and Jessie Jordan; his nephew, Willie Chiles.

A visitation for Cal will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home in Kenosha. Funeral services and burial will take place in Mississippi at a later date.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101