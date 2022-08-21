Dec. 22, 1970—Aug. 12, 2022

Carrie Rohde, age 51, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at her residence in Kenosha.

Born on December 22, 1970 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Mike Rohde, Sr. and Jackie (Puckett) Heady. She grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of Reuther High School.

She will be missed by her siblings, Jay Kimpel, Terry Pflueger, Cheryl Rohde-Ort, Cathy Marzini Rohde; her niece, Jodi Kimpel; her nephew, Jason Kimpel; many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Rohde, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to assist with cremation costs and services would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101