HONEY CREEK—Catherine A. Felleti, age 72, of Honey Creek, passed away November 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 29, 1950 in Waukesha, WI to Fred and Velma (nee Bird) Riehle. She spent her early life in Wheatland and graduated from Wilmot High School. She then attended Kenosha Technical Institute and received her Associates degree in Interior Design. She moved to Twin Lakes to raise her family and most recently resided in Lake Geneva before moving in with her son in Honey Creek.

In her younger years she participated in cheerleading and was the runner up for Kenosha County Fair Queen in 1969. She worked as a receptionist and a server at various places and as a Bookkeeper for McCullough’s Pharmacy for many years. She was also the Co-Owner with her friend Nancy of OMG! Cupcakes.

She is survived by her mother: Velma Riehle, Good Friend; and father of her children, George Felleti; children: Greg Felleti, Jennifer Felleti, Brian (Valerie Jackson) Felleti, Nick (Katie) Felleti; granchildren: Brittany Felleti, Hayley Hamm, Dahlia Felleti; great-grandchildren: Allison Felleti-Herth, Kennedy Herth, Charlotte DeHoyas, Andrew Bormann; and siblings: Jim (Fran) Riehle, Wayne (Cheryl) Riehle, Dale Riehle. She was preceded in death by her father, and sister-in-law, Tennessa.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Burlington Hospital for their care and compassion and Nancy, Kathleen, and Kay for being there until the end.

A Celebration for Catherine will be held in the spring.

