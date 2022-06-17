Catherine "Kate" Glembocki

May 30, 1939—June 15, 2022

KENOSHA—She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 13, 2022. She was born and raised in Kenosha, WI. This is where she met the love of her life, William “Spider” Glembocki. They were married on April 25, 1959 in Kenosha. Soon after they moved to Bristol, WI.

When Spider joined the Bristol Fire and Rescue Department, Kate quickly followed as one of the founding members of the Woman’s Auxiliary. As a member of the Auxiliary, she was also a founding member of Bristol Progress Days and a Bristol Recreation board member. She waitressed and the Valley Truck Stop, which was later purchased by her and her husband. The name was then changed to Kate’s Valley Truck Stop. She was voted Outstanding Woman of Bristol along with her husband being vote Outstanding Man of Bristol that same year.

Her great loves in life, besides her husband were: family trips, bingo, playing cards, gambling, golf, and her dog Daisy.

She is survived by three children: William M. (Deborah) Glembocki, Jr., Christine M. (Brett) Volbrecht, Rita M. (David) Weis; 13 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Proceded in death by her loving husband, William M. Glembocki, Sr., brothers: Robert and Joseph Bambrough and many other family and friends to numerous to mention.

The Glembocki family would like to give a special thank you to St Catherine’s ER staff, especially Dr. Charles Longdon, the numerous nurses and CNA’s in the ER and on the 4th floor, especially her night nurse Rachel. A special thanks to Dr. David Knight and is PA Katie in the Oncology Dept. as well for all they did for our mother.

The Glembocki children will receive family and friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Parkway Chateau in the Garden Room Entrance C, 12304 75th St., Kenosha, WI 53142. Memorials to Bristol Fire and Rescue at 8312 198th Ave,. Bristol, WI 53104.

Haase, Lockwood, and Associates Funeral Home and Crematory serving the Glembocki family.