Dec. 15, 1946—Oct. 11, 2022

KENOSHA—Catherine L. (Owens) Friedrich, 75, of Kenosha WI, passed away on October 11, 2022. Born in Oil City, PA on December 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Margaret “Peg” Owens (nee Lynch) and the late William D. Owens. Cathy attended schools in Venango County, PA and graduated from Venango Christian High School.

Cathy was most passionate about her family and music. When she was in her teens, Cathy was a member of The Tammys (a harmonizing pop music trio) who recorded their own records as well as sang backup for teen idol, Lou Christie. The Tammys were included in a Grammy-nominated compilation of girl groups of the 1960s.

Cathy is survived by her four children: Tammy (Brandon Bailey) Rice-Bailey of Brookfield, Jennifer (Mark) Robers of Burlington, Amy Beller, and Matthew (Madeline) Rice of GA; her grandchildren: Graham Bailey, Hailey DeLuca, Noah DeLuca, Blake Beller, Alexis Beller, Mackenzie Beller, Shawn Rice, Tyler Rice, Lisa Rice, and Casey Rice; her siblings: Gretchen Wagner, Chris Owens, Cindy Wheeler, Kevin Owens, Gregg Owens, and Kelly Owens.

Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, G. Donald Friedrich; her son, Scott Rice; and her sisters, Coleen Owens and MaryAnn Carter.

The family would like to thank the staff at Holton Manor and the St. Croix Hospice team.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 3:00-5:30 PM at GFWC Woman’s Club, 6028 8th Avenue, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53143. A remembrance celebration will immediately follow.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307-39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142, at 1:30 PM on Monday, October 17th, 2022.