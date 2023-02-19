Catherine Lee

Catherine "Katy" Lee was born on December 9, 1933. Daughter of Frank and Mary DiCello.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her four siblings: Mike DiCello, Emma Shulski, Rose (Franny) Ruffalo and Joe DiCello.

She had two children: James (Carlene) Lee, Jr. and Debbie (Paul) Lee-Maggio; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves her loving companion of 11 years, Bob Schuler.

Catherine attended St. James Catholic School and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Catherine married James Lee on September 13, 1951. They were married for 56 years, until his passing.

Catherine was an accomplished musician, playing all key board instruments. She was a member of the local musician union for 30 years. She was the leader of several bands, The Kay Lee Trio, Kay Lee Quartet and Reunion. She also was the Co-Owner of the Midwest Music Store.

Catherine enjoyed camping, water skiing, line dancing, playing poker and pinochle and family gatherings. She also at the age of 55 started bike riding and roller blading for over 10 years.

A Celebration of Life for Catherine will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, she wished all donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Send checks or money orders to: ALSAC/St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online to https://www.stjude.org.

