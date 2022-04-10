KENOSHA—Catherine M. Kemen, age 87 formerly of Kenosha, late of New Berlin WI, and Lambertville MI, died April 7th, 2022, at Aurora West Allis.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday April 12th, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the All Saints Catholic Cemetery Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday in the chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of prayers.