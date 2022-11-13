Cathy M. DiCello

1953-2022

KENOSHA—Cathy “Catherine” DiCello, 69, of Kenosha passed away on November 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Aurora Medical Center of Milwaukee surrounded by her loving family.

Cathy was born on July 26, 1953, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Peter and Florence (Davis) Ruffalo. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Cathy married Frank DiCello on September 28, 1985, in Kenosha. She was employed as a decorator at Sears for 30+ years.

She was well known for her great cooking and baking. She always cheered for the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. Music and dancing always made her happy, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Frank DiCello of Kenosha; her children: Dion DiCello of Franklin, Jerry (Helen) Witt of Kenosha, Ryan (Jen) Witt of Shoreline, WA, Dana “Domenic” (Diana) DiCello of Loves Park, IL; brother, Tom Ruffalo of Kenosha; sister, Shari (Perry) Harenda of Hales Corners; also included are her four grandchildren: Anthony DiCello, Aiden Witt, Carson Witt, and Adrianna DiCello; she also has three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Services were private.

To know her was to love her.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943