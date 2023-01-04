Cecil Carter

1927-2023

Cecil Lee Carter, age 95 passed away the morning of January 2, 2023.

He was born in West Frankfort, IL on October 13, 1927, the son of the late George and Gladys Carter. He graduated from West Frankfort Community High School and served in the US Army as a Postal Address Locator at Camp Carson, CO.

After discharge, he attended Lockyears Business College and Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he received degrees in Public Accounting and Hospital Management.

Cecil married the late Lucrezia (Atze) Citerony on August 6, 1949. He was employed by the US Veterans Administration for 34 years where he served as a Supply Technical Management Specialist (auditor) in Washington DC and many other locations before his retirement from the Director’s staff of the VA Zablocki Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI.

After retirement he was active with the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. After founding the Kenosha Chapter 1435 of NARFE, he went on to serve as State Federation President. He had been a member of St. James Catholic Church. He held lifetime memberships with the Knights of Columbus, NARFE and the American Legion.

He is survived by four children: Lorette Lough of MD, Claudia Mossman of VA, Lauren (Richard) Buroker of Mount Pleasant, WI, and Charles (Nicole) Carter of Kenosha, WI; and many grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, his parents, brother, Gerald, sister, Guinevere and son, Richard.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 noon on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Pro Life Wisconsin at www.prolifewi.org.

