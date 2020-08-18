× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cecilia C. Garlits, age 74 a resident of Kenosha died Wednesday August 12th, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. (4810-7th Avenue) Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

