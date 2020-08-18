You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cecilia C. Garlits
View Comments

Cecilia C. Garlits

{{featured_button_text}}
Cecilia C. Garlits

Cecilia C. Garlits, age 74 a resident of Kenosha died Wednesday August 12th, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. (4810-7th Avenue) Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics