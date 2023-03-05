Cecilia Naber

Mar. 12, 1927 - Mar. 2, 2023

KENOSHA - Cecilia Naber, 95 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Bogota, Colombia, on March 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Calixto and Carmen (Davila) Caycedo. In 1944, she came to the U.S. to study nursing at Marquette University where she met her future husband. She returned to Colombia in 1948 and began work as a nurse.

Her fiance, Richard H. Naber, traveled to Colombia in 1950 where they were married on June 17, 1950. They moved to the United States in 1959. She was employed as a nurse in various hospitals and doctors offices until she and Richard retired to Tampa, FL in 1989. They moved to Kenosha, WI in 2000 to be near family.

Cecilia was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and enjoyed cross stitch, card games and trivia, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling extensively with Richard.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 73 years, Richard; four children: Marta (Lee Glowinski) Naber, Jose (LeAnn) Naber, Helen Naber, and Christine (Daniel Whitlock) Naber; twelve grandchildren: Kirsten, Katrina, Kimberly, Karen, Jose Jr., Hannah, Becky (Emilio), Ellie, James, Aidan, Declan, and Veronica. She is further survived by other relatives and loving friends. Cecilia was preceded in death by her granddaughter Karmen Naber.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will take place privately in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to St. Anne Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

