Nov. 8, 1937—Oct. 1, 2022

KENOSHA—Celeen M. (Lemke) Neumann, 84, of Kenosha, WI, passed away at the home of her son and daughter-in-law David and Kristina Neumann of Broadview Heights, OH, surrounded by her family, following a brief illness.

Born in Sheboygan, WI, November 8, 1937, to Charles and Marie (VanDoeselaar) Lemke, Celeen was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Frederick Neumann, an infant sister Ann Elizabeth, her sister and brother-in-law Judy and Norm Marcusse, and her brother-in-law Lloyd Hoekenga.

Celeen is survived by her sister Ione Hoekenga; her four children: Lois (David) Aceto, Chuck (Mary) Neumann, Ted (Sue) Neumann, and David (Kristina) Neumann. Celeen was blessed with 18 grandchildren: Adam (Onisia), Joshua (Andrea), Nick, Paul (Andrea), Chuckie (Jen), Ted (Cindy), Ed (Mackinzie), Laura (Damon), Jackie (Matt), Tony (Linny), Tom, Tim (Katie), Jessica (Randy), Tyler (Ashley), Jack, Henry, Sam, and Lily; along with 13 great-grandchildren.

Celeen was raised and educated in Sheboygan, WI, and attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, MI. After marrying Fred, the two built a life together in Kenosha over the next 60 years.

An active and lifelong member of the Kenosha Christian Reformed Church, Celeen could often be heard signing with the choir or as a soloist, using the gifts God gave her to His glory.

Celeen was employed by Drs. Gagliardi and Connolly. Fred and Celeen spent many nights, holidays and vacations with their close friends.

Following their retirements, Fred and Celeen enjoyed winters in Myrtle Beach and Florida. Celeen loved lunching with friends, her Wednesday Bible Study Group, and especially the time she spent with family.

Celeen was comforted in life and in death knowing that she was not her own but belonged body and soul to her faithful savior The Lord Jesus Christ.

Family and friends will gather at The Kenosha Christian Reformed Church on Monday, October 24, 2022 with visitation starting at 11:30 AM with a memorial service immediately following. A luncheon will follow the service with details to be communicated on October 24, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be making donations to various charities with any memorial contributions received including to The Kenosha Achievement Center and to her caregivers at The Avenue of Broadview.