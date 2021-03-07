 Skip to main content
Charlene A. Granger
1940 — 2021

Charlene Granger, 80, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Brookside Care Center.

Charlene was born on April 29, 1940 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Joseph & Jeanette (Putrynski) Pickos. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Charlene married John L. Granger on June 3, 1961 in Kenosha. She was employed for many years as a secretary for the Barbershop Harmony Society at Harmony Hall, and enjoyed giving tours there. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and enjoyed spending time with her family & friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Jeff Granger of WI, Julie (Larry) LaBarge of Elmhurst, IL; sister, Carol (Mark) Olson of Kenosha; grandchildren, Autumn & Adam LaBarge, and Emily & Sydney Granger. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, John.

Services were private.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

