Charlene A. Granger

Charlene was born on April 29, 1940 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Joseph & Jeanette (Putrynski) Pickos. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Charlene married John L. Granger on June 3, 1961 in Kenosha. She was employed for many years as a secretary for the Barbershop Harmony Society at Harmony Hall, and enjoyed giving tours there. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and enjoyed spending time with her family & friends, especially her grandchildren.