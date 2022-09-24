Dec. 11, 1953—Sept. 9, 2022

THIENSVILLE—Charlene Tillman-Piery, 68, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer. Charlene was born in Kenosha on December 11, 1953, to the late Charles and Angeline (Potente) Tillman. She grew up in Kenosha, WI in a large family with five brothers and sisters. Charlene graduated from Tremper High School in 1972.

After graduating high school, Charlene moved to the Milwaukee area before marrying Kevin Piery and settling in South Milwaukee. She raised two children while working in administrative positions in the medical field before starting her own medical transcription company.

In her mid-40s, Charlene went back to school and completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education from Mount Mary University. She taught K-12 students in the Milwaukee area and went back to school in her 50s to pursue an advanced degree. She earned a Master’s of Education in Teaching English as a Second Language from Grand Canyon University. Charlene chose to educate adults through non-profit organizations serving underrepresented communities while teaching at the Council for the Spanish Speaking, Journey House, and Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Charlene was a teacher, not only by profession, but through the life lessons she passed along. Her enthusiasm for learning surpassed the classroom. Charlene would attend various cultural and heritage celebrations, often by the invitation of her students and coworkers. As much as she enjoyed teaching, she enjoyed learning about her students’ cultures and heritages while teaching English language learners. Charlene’s appreciation and respect of all cultures inspired her ambition to travel.

Charlene taught English in the Middle Eastern country of Oman two years and travelled extensively throughout the Middle East and Africa. While in Oman, she befriended many expats and Omani who appreciated her gentle ways and kind spirit.

Charlene will be remembered for her love of family, love of holiday traditions, her laugh, and especially for her kindness. She was warm and welcoming to family, friends, and anyone who was lucky enough to meet her.

Charlene is survived by her former husband, Kevin Piery; their children: Michael (Raquel) Piery and Margaret Piery; and grandchildren: Mateo, Nicolas, and Mariana Piery. She is further survived by her brothers: Wayne and Art Tillman; her sisters: Marie Patty and Janet Cantwell; and her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Charlene was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Schulist.

A private internment will be held.