1950 – 2023

KENOSHA—Charles Adair Fox, 72 years old, a lifelong Kenosha resident passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 9, 1950, in Kenosha WI, the son of the late Eugene R. Fox, Sr. and Josephine (Burlingham) Fox.

Charles was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Tremper High School in 1968 and from Gateway Technical College with a degree in Data Processing in 1973. Charles spent the vast majority of his career with Harris Bank as a Computer Programmer and Systems Officer.

During his younger years he enjoyed riding motorcycles. Charles was an avid and accomplished pool player, having played in many leagues throughout Kenosha. He also enjoyed golf and watching sports both professional as well as his grandchildren play. Charles was ever present at family gatherings and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his three children: Angelina (Keith) Wappel, Melissa Fox and Eugene (Sebrina Miller) Fox; six grandchildren: Anthony (Alondra) Voss, Alexis Voss, Declan Wappel, Austin Mack, Owen Mack and Michael Fox; and one great-grandson, Aurelius Voss. He is also survived by his sister, Cheryl Cibrario and special companion, Kelly Leonard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene R. Fox, Jr and granddaughters: Zoe, Amelia and Gabriella Fox.

Memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with a memorial service commencing at 1:00 p.m.

