Charles Chester Bostetter

SOMERS—Charles “Chuck/Charlie” Bostetter, age 84, a resident of Somers, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 1:30 PM at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Kenosha. (4816-7th Avenue) Visitation where all are invited to join the family to celebrate memories and toast Chuck on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue, Kenosha. Visitation also at the church at 1:00 PM on Monday until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

