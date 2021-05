NEWPORT NEWS, VA — Charles “Chuck” Oliver Olson, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 24, 2021. Chuck was born and raised in Kenosha and made his home in Newport News, VA.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Wisocki, his high school sweetheart; his two children: Mary Shepperson and David Olson and two great-grandchildren.