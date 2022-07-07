Dec. 8, 1950—July 3, 2022

TAYLORSVILLE, NC—Charlotte Ann Salewski (nee Jung), went to be her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, July 3, 2022. Char was born, December 8, 1950, to Walter and Eleanor (Partenheimer) Jung, in Kenosha, WI. At a young age Char accepted Christ as her personal Savior, was baptized and attended Kenosha Bible Chapel with her family. She was the oldest of five children. Char attended Roosevelt Elementary, Lance Junior High and Tremper High School, all in Kenosha.

At Tremper, Char played violin under Mr. Stanley Nosal for three years. Many of her life long friends were also members of the orchestra and band. Following her graduation in 1969 she attended the Milwaukee County General Hospital, School of Nursing where she achieved her National RN Certificate.

On June 17, 1972 Char married her best friend, Wolfgang Salewski. They have two daughters, Beth and Michelle.

The Lord gifted her with skills, perfect for a nursing career. Char was soft spoken, quiet, cheerful, a good listener, kind and gentle. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine, WI and then Kenosha Hospital, in different departments including the ER, CICU and ICU. She also work part time for Advanced Ambulance Service.

Char enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, camping and volunteering at Bible Camp, whether in the kitchen or as camp nurse. She shared her love of music with her daughters, introducing them to music theater and plays.

In her spare time she stained and finished many pieces of furniture that graced their home. In 2002 Char trained as a diabetic educator at the suggestion of a fellow nurse. Little did her friend know that Char was a Type 1 Diabetic since the age of six. She achieved her National Certification in Diabetic Education (CDE) and was able to use those skills and life experiences to help many children and adults.

Char and Wolf moved to Taylorsville, NC in the spring of 2004 to volunteer at Hickory Cove Bible Camp. She worked at Catawba Valley Medical Center as a CDE until her retirement in 2016.

Charlotte is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Wolfgang; daughters: Beth (Brandon) Greene of Lexington, SC, and Michelle (Nick) Katona of Burlington, WI; granddaughters: Morgan Austwick and Althea Katona; two sisters: Margaret (Daniel) LaBenne of Hendersonville, NC and Doris (Ervin) Kittner of Ft. Wayne, IN; sisters-in-law: Justine (David) Jung and Roseanne (Ronald) Jung; one uncle, Ervin (Marion) Jung; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter in 2008 and Eleanor in 2020, as well as her brothers, David in 2014 and Ronald in 2020.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hickory Cove Bible Camp, 170 Ferguson Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service. Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.