 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlotte Kelps

  • 0

Charlotte Kelps

KENOSHA - Charlotte "Char" Kelps a resident of Kenosha died Thursday December 8, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 14, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday in Founders Hall from 9:30AM until 11:00AM.

Memorials to the family would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear on the funeral home web site when it becomes available.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Gen Z are turning their time online into a side hustle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert