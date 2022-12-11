Charlotte Kelps
KENOSHA - Charlotte "Char" Kelps a resident of Kenosha died Thursday December 8, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 14, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday in Founders Hall from 9:30AM until 11:00AM.
Memorials to the family would be appreciated.
A complete obituary will appear on the funeral home web site when it becomes available.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667