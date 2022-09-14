KENOSHA—Cheri A. Vaccaro, age 62, a resident of Kenosha died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Campus.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 5:00 PM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, intersection of Green Bay Road and Washington Road. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, at the church from 3:00 PM until the time of services.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667