Cheri A. Vaccaro

KENOSHA—Cheri A. Vaccaro, age 62, a resident of Kenosha died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Campus.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 5:00 PM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, intersection of Green Bay Road and Washington Road. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, at the church from 3:00 PM until the time of services.

A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

