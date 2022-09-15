KENOSHA—Cheri A. Vaccaro, 62, of Kenosha, WI passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Cheri was a kind, caring and generous soul who opened her heart up to anyone she crossed paths with. She adored all of the children that she babysat over the years, forming strong connections not only with the children but also their families.

As an avid bowler, she spent many nights bowling away with close friends at Guttormsen Recreation Center.

When she wasn’t doting over her grandsons, she loved spending time cross-stitching, solving Cryptoquip and Sudoku puzzles and taking part in the football poll of the Kenosha News as she sipped on her Pepsi with her trusty cat Panther by her side.

She is survived by the love of her life, Tim Vaccaro, with whom she shared 41 blessed years of

marriage; her loving sons: William (Phaya) Vaccaro and Christopher Vaccaro; her two grandsons her pride and joy: Avery and Jaxon; her brother Robert (Monika) Tribur, Jr.; and her sister, Linda (Jody) Orlando.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Tribur, Sr. and June Tribur and her sister Kimberly Tribur.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 5:00 PM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, intersection of Green Bay Road and Washington Road. Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 3:00 PM until the time of services.

