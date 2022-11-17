May 21, 1961—Nov. 14, 2022

KENOSHA—Cheryl L. Schwuchow, 61, Kenosha, WI and formerly of Fulton County, IN, passed away at 9:45 AM Monday, November 14, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on May 21, 1961 in Rochester, IN, the daughter of Charles L. and Rose (Kuhn) Norman. On December 4, 1982 in Marquette, MI, she married Thomas Earl Schwuchow. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2016.

Cheryl had worked as a bus driver, bundle hauler and had worked in a factory while living in North Dakota. She had attended the First Assembly of God Church and enjoyed macrame, gardening, crafts and tending to her flower beds.

Survivors include her sons: Curtis Schwuchow, Kenosha, WI, Craig (Randella) Schwuchow, Watford City, ND, Christopher (Nicole) Schwuchow, Kennewick, WA; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Chrystal (Kim) Burton, Peru, IN, Charles Lee (Mary Kay) Norman, Jr., VA, Carl LeRoy (Debbie) Norman, FL; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon Monday, November 21, 2022 at Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, IN. Friends may visit from 10:00 AM to Noon Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Akron Cemetery, Akron, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com.