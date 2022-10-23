Cheryl Ramona Brown
March 22, 1961 - Oct. 16, 2022
KENOSHA - Cheryl Ramona Brown, 61, of Kenosha, WI. departed this life after a long illness on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Racine Wisconsin.
She was born March 22, 1961, in Kenosha, WI. She was a faithful member of the Coleman Chapel AME Church, Kenosha, WI, where she also served as pianist and organist for a number of years. She is a graduate of Tremper H.S and received her B.A. in Music from UW Parkside. She loved teaching and taught music in the Milwaukee Public School for 20 years.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Coleman Chapel, 4111-30th Avenue in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at Coleman Chapel from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will follow at Greenridge Cemetery.
