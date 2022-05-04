July 30, 1947—April 27, 2022

BURLINGTON—Cheryl Ruth (Wruck) Weyrauch lost her battle with cancer April 27, 2022.

She was born to Lorraine (Calhoon) and Claude Wruck on July 30, 1947, on the home farm in Norwalk, WI. Cheryl graduated from Brookwood High School 1965.

Cheryl wed Fred Weyrauch August 18, 1973, in Norwalk, WI and resided in Burlington, WI. Cheryl helped Fred with FCF Metal Salvage. She also worked at Nestle, as a CNA and at the school serving lunch. She was a member of the Lyons Lions Club. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Freddy Weyrauch; his children: Claire and Pacey all of Burlington; brothers: Robert (Luanne) and Larry (Doreen) Wruck of Norwalk WI; and sister Virginia Tillman of Sparta WI; in-laws: Charles (Arlene) Weyrauch of Burlington, Donnie (Terry) of MO and Jo of Burlington; an aunt; many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Claude Wruck, Lorraine and Laverne Schmitz and in-laws Russell and Isabelle Weyrauch, her husband Fred, sisters Iris Ripley and Marge Kemp, brother-in-law John Tillman, sister-in-law Anita Wruck, nephew Richard Ripley, sister-in-law and brother in-law Ethel and Roger Seno.

In Lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that memorials be sent to the Wisconsin Lions Camp https://www.wisconsinlionscamp.com.

A Funeral Service for Cheryl will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 4:30 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM.

