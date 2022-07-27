Dec. 6, 1979—July 16, 2022

EASTON—Christina Marie (Dowse) Holman, 42, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2022 in Easton, WI. She was born on December 6, 1979 in Kenosha, WI to parents Linda Cunningham (LaBell) and John Dowse. Growing up, Christina primarily lived in Kenosha, WI. She went to Tremper High School.

In 2011, Christina attended Herzing University for Medical Assistance. For work, Christina worked at Oak Grove Assisted Care in Necedah, WI. She loved taking care of the residents and families.

Christina loved to cook, read, and draw. She was also a talented singer. Most of all, Christina loved spending time with her four children. She was one to make friends wherever she went and lit up the room when she walked in it.

Christina is survived by her children: Alyssa Vranak, Kaylee Vranak, Jaden Vranak, and Layla Holman; her mother and stepfather Linda and Mark Cunningham; her father John Dowse; her grandparents Carol and Richard LaBell. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

A memorial service celebrating Christina’s life will be held at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142 on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation between 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.