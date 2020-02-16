Christopher L. Mitchem
1985-2020
Christopher L. Mitchem, 35, of Kenosha, WI, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Visitation for Chris will be held on February 22nd, in the basement at St. Peters Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kenosha Special Olympics or the American Cancer Society in his name.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Christopher's Online Memorial Book at: