Christopher L. Mitchem
View Comments

Christopher L. Mitchem

{{featured_button_text}}
Christopher L. Mitchem

Christopher L. Mitchem

1985-2020

Christopher L. Mitchem, 35, of Kenosha, WI, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Visitation for Chris will be held on February 22nd, in the basement at St. Peters Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kenosha Special Olympics or the American Cancer Society in his name.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Christopher's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics